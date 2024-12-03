Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 3,208,480 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,672,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,208,480 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $120,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 56.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 646,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after purchasing an additional 232,397 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 36,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 92,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $1,804,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,213. This trade represents a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 289.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $51.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is 658.82%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

