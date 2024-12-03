Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $88.66 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,627,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.80% of Murphy Oil worth $88,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.99 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $758.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.74 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.