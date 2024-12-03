Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $745.34 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,471,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411,270 shares during the period. APA makes up about 2.5% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of APA worth $745,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth about $2,313,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,422,000. Boxwood Ventures Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of APA by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of APA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of APA from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

APA opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 3.24. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $37.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

