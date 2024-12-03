Holocene Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,147 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $46,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 275.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHC. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EHC opened at $102.38 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.15 and a 12 month high of $104.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

