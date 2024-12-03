Holocene Advisors LP Sells 122,129 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122,129 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Synopsys worth $42,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,540,000 after buying an additional 487,025 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in Synopsys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,866,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,999 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,923,000 after acquiring an additional 335,993 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $633,469,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 965,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $565.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $527.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.36. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $457.52 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.80.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

