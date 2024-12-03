Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $75.13 Million Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 553,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,126,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 59.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 47.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HES stock opened at $146.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.15. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $163.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.49 and a 200-day moving average of $141.97.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Hess had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.31%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 90,476 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.47, for a total value of $12,890,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,791,753.09. This trade represents a 28.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $851,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,019.71. The trade was a 17.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,370 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,309. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.30.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

