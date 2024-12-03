Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 338,472 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 530.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338,472 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Apollo Global Management worth $50,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,527,000 after buying an additional 126,859 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,522,000 after acquiring an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,661 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,600,000 after purchasing an additional 383,557 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,294,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,845,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.05.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE APO opened at $172.34 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.58 and a 12 month high of $176.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.81. The stock has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 19.33%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.