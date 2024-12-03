HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Takes $578,000 Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 190,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

NYSE ACHR opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, Director Deborah Diaz purchased 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,522.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,667.28. This trade represents a 5.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 805,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $3,727,937.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,197,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,739.68. This represents a 16.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

