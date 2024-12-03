HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,996 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Lyft by 4,032.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $50,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 760,089 shares in the company, valued at $9,121,068. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $27,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 929,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,502.16. This trade represents a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,909 shares of company stock worth $505,686. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYFT. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lyft from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Nomura raised Lyft from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Lyft Stock Performance

Lyft stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

