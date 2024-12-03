HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,126 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BorgWarner worth $10,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 59,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.6% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $197,334.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,096.80. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $5,329,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,997,111.77. The trade was a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BWA opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

