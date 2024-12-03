HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $10.18 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,966 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 195.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $38,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Transactions at PPL

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $314,680.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,107.90. The trade was a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PPL

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.97%.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.