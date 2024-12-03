HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,803 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASTL. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,008,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 146,104 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,382,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 1.9 %

ASTL stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

About Algoma Steel Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.75%.

(Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.