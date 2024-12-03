HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Acquires 66,755 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,755 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $92.40 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.70.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

