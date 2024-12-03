Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TUA opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02.

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

