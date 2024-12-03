Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,949 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 93,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $141.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.42 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

