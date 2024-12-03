Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 984.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Equinix by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Equinix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 42.0% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.56.

Equinix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $964.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $902.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $833.34.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262.40. The trade was a 99.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total value of $943,878.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,979.08. The trade was a 17.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,754 shares of company stock worth $11,666,756. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

