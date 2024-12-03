Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 38,486 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,920,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $139.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.60 and a 200-day moving average of $137.15. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $124.16 and a one year high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,801,595. This trade represents a 19.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

