Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,481 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $628.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $454.77 and a fifty-two week high of $630.67. The stock has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $602.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $578.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

