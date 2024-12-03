Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 58.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $48,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 32.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 2.2 %

Hillenbrand stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $837.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

