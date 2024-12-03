Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 47.2% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 26,963 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.3% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.6% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 5,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 420,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,852 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $811.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.71.

NASDAQ:META opened at $592.83 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $602.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $575.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 731 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total value of $407,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,598. This trade represents a 17.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.30, for a total transaction of $511,596.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,687. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,334 shares of company stock worth $59,210,941. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

