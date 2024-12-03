HighVista Strategies LLC Purchases 24,800 Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Perspective Therapeutics were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566,356 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 3,994.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,504,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,489,000 after buying an additional 5,370,392 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $21,390,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,722,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 298,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE CATX opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $19.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,096.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt acquired 12,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $49,006.78. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,416. This trade represents a 35.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Johan M. Spoor acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,072 shares in the company, valued at $574,832.16. This represents a 10.54 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 33,595 shares of company stock valued at $126,625. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading

