HGC Investment Management Inc. Acquires 26,800 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

HGC Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 148.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Hess accounts for approximately 2.6% of HGC Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at about $6,054,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 424.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 590,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,085,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 255.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 84,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,445,000 after buying an additional 62,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $851,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,019.71. The trade was a 17.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 92,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $13,729,733.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,914,927. The trade was a 28.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,370 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,309. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HES opened at $146.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.15. Hess Co. has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $163.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 23.31%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

