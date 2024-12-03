HG Vora Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,136,000. ModivCare accounts for approximately 1.3% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HG Vora Capital Management LLC owned about 8.40% of ModivCare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ModivCare by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 5,522.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 3.8% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 49.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MODV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ModivCare from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ModivCare in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on ModivCare from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

ModivCare Trading Down 1.5 %

MODV stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $264.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.52.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $702.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.28 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ModivCare

In related news, major shareholder Q Global Capital Management, L bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $28,098.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,921,633 shares in the company, valued at $34,108,985.75. This trade represents a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 294,680 shares of company stock worth $4,671,460 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

