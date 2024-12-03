Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 2,515,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 513.2 days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIF remained flat at $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. Hengan International Group has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $3.83.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Hengan International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.7637 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Hengan International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.