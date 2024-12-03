Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 653,165 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC reduced its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,032,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 653,165 shares during the period. UDR accounts for 2.6% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.31% of UDR worth $46,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $33.99 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 459.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.