Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $40,392,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 358.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $10,304,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $8,911,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,003.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 396,456 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HR opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.48%.

HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. This trade represents a 12.85 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,534.78. The trade was a 18.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

