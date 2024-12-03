Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lessened its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,720 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 819.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 108.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 42.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,600.00%.

Several research firms have commented on KRG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $999,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 732,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,624,353.60. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

