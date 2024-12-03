Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,100 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 608,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In related news, EVP Mark A. Frank sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $29,047.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,274.40. This trade represents a 28.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Schmidt sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,161.12. The trade was a 27.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 4.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.97. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $272.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

