HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

HSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

HSTM stock opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 400,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 234,148 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter worth about $1,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 37.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 54,775 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 530,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after buying an additional 35,350 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

