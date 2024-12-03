Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 214.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $129.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.18. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.69 and a 12-month high of $136.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

