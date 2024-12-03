HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 203.72% from the company’s previous close.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

NASDAQ ARWR traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,471. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

