HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Holdings Cut by HGC Investment Management Inc.

HGC Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 94.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,213,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,000. This trade represents a 2.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $470,360.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,638.40. This represents a 76.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,304 shares of company stock worth $11,177,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCP. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $34.21.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

