Harvey Partners LLC Sells 43,250 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Harvey Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,250 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Chart Industries worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Chart Industries by 418.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 46.2% during the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,250. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $193.40 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $196.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.86.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.82.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

