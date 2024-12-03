Harvey Partners LLC Has $18.48 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Harvey Partners LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments makes up about 2.1% of Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $18,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 196.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 53.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,818.70. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.09.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKS Instruments stock opened at $117.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.07, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $80.84 and a one year high of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.98.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.29 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

