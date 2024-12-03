Harvest Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Harvest Management LLC grew its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Axonics accounts for about 0.7% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,681,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,108,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after acquiring an additional 294,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,080,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Axonics by 3,961.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 185,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 429,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -591.45 and a beta of 0.82. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $71.05.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 2,961 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $205,523.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,526.42. This trade represents a 6.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

View Our Latest Report on AXNX

About Axonics

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.