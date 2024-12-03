Harris Associates L P Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Harris Associates L P decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,285 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 15.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,617,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,566,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,631 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 99.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,358,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,473,000 after buying an additional 675,952 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Danaher by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,047,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,475,000 after acquiring an additional 563,546 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 40,196.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,539,000 after purchasing an additional 428,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.4% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,705,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,617,000 after buying an additional 397,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $241.27 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $215.68 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.59 and its 200 day moving average is $259.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.61%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.