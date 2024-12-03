Harmony Asset Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCLT. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,808,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,716,467,000 after buying an additional 20,861,365 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 255,209.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,713,000 after purchasing an additional 660,992 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,199,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,405,000 after acquiring an additional 461,290 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,753,000 after acquiring an additional 413,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,479.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 291,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after buying an additional 272,690 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

