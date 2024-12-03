Harmony Asset Management LLC Has $766,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $412.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.58 and a 200 day moving average of $377.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $294.34 and a 52-week high of $413.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

