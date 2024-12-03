Harmony Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.2% of Harmony Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

HD opened at $427.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $424.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.48 and a 200-day moving average of $372.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.96 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.