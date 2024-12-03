Harber Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Harber Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186,201 shares during the period. Teradata makes up approximately 3.2% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 88.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Teradata by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 145.40%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. This trade represents a 10.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

