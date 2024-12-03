Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $166,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.13. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.02 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.