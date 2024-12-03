Hall Kathryn A. Has $12.33 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Hall Kathryn A. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Hall Kathryn A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 87.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 76,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

RSP opened at $187.15 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $148.94 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.88 and a 200-day moving average of $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

