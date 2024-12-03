Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $107.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,201,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,722,000 after purchasing an additional 363,702 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Haemonetics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,210,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,986,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,100,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,433,000 after buying an additional 250,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,972,000 after buying an additional 57,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $97.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.57 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

