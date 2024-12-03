Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $107.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.88.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
Shares of HAE stock opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $97.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.00.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.57 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.
