H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Up 0.9 %

HNNMY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,276. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.45. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 23.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 58.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

