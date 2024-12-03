Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Down 7.7% in November

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GHLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Guild from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Guild from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Guild in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Guild Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Guild by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 269,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,497,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GHLD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.62. 6,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Guild has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $18.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

