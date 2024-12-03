Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Short Interest Update

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GWRE stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.40. 12,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,922. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $207.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,510.06, a P/E/G ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.96.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total transaction of $266,922.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 189,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,420,684.92. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,328,600.42. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,116,179 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.08.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

