Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,003,300 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 2,243,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Grupo Traxión Stock Down 17.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GRPOF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641. Grupo Traxión has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.
Grupo Traxión Company Profile
