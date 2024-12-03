Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,003,300 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 2,243,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Grupo Traxión Stock Down 17.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GRPOF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641. Grupo Traxión has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

Get Grupo Traxión alerts:

Grupo Traxión Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Grupo Traxión, SAB. de C.V. operates as a mobility and logistics company in Mexico. It operates through Cargo, Logistics Solution, and Personnel and Student Transportation segments. The company offers dry and refrigerated boxes, hoppers, platforms, mid-range units, intermodal and multimodal, imports and exports, domestic distribution, cross-borders, ports, cross docks, and door-to-door freight services; logistics integration services, such as land management, control tower, networks consultancy, eCommerce, domestic trips, imports and exports, consolidated, specialized, storage, cold chain, in-house, cargo, door-to-door, land, air, and maritime services; and warehousing services, including dedicated warehousing, shared warehouses, platform crossings, inventory management, product unloading and loading, finishing and raw materials, exports shipping, inverse logistics, automated and aleatory systems, and collection by radiofrequency and/or voice, as well as copacking and production for exports, such as labeling, product assembling, promotional materials, thermal-forming, and sealing.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Traxión Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Traxión and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.