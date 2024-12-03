Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Update

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 223,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,837.0 days.

Gruma Stock Performance

Shares of Gruma stock remained flat at $16.28 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. Gruma has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $21.81.

Gruma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th.

Gruma Company Profile

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

