Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Short Interest Update

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the October 31st total of 9,310,000 shares. Currently, 48.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 591,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,246. Groupon has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $378.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The coupon company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $114.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. Groupon had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 91.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Groupon by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Groupon by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter valued at $195,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

