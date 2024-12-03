Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,600 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 1,097,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,106.0 days.

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock remained flat at $4.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPEAF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

